Tommy Dreamer Believes Surprising AEW Figure Could Benefit From Mick Foley's Arrival

Following his debut at AEW Double or Nothing, Mick Foley returned to the promotion to serve as a guest interviewer on the July 8 episode of "Dynamite." Offering his reaction to the episode on "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer shared his belief that Foley could serve as a sort of counter to one of AEW's most prominent villains, elevating him in the process.

"If there's anybody who would benefit from Mick Foley returning, because he has so much heat, it would be Don Callis," Dreamer said, implying that the company would make a lot of money by continuing to pit the two against each other. "I would pay to be there as a fan to watch Mr. Socko come in and just [be stuck] inside Don Callis' mouth, and I hope his teeth fall out, as well."

As far as the odds of Foley wrestling one final match, Dreamer believes it's a genuine possibility, and he'd be happy to see it. Based on the "Dynamite" segment, Dreamer predicted Kyle Fletcher as a potential opponent, believing Fletcher could help Foley put on a match that reminds fans how great the WWE Hall of Famer was in his prime.

"I think this is something that Mick Foley has always wanted to do," Dreamer said about a final retirement match. "Hopefully this happens for Mick, because when Mick is focused and Mick is happy, Mick is such a smart [guy]. He's a genius, man. He really and truly is, just like his promos."

Foley himself has not shut down the idea of getting back in the ring, but he also hasn't confirmed it to be happening. In the past, he and former AEW World Champion MJF attempted to put together an independent match that would see Foley come out of retirement, but at the time, Foley wasn't confident he could safely do the match and maintain his quality of life.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.