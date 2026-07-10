Report Claims AEW Title Match Was Originally Planned For Pay-Per-View

As for what that something could be, Meltzer listed a number of names who would make for a good opponent for Omega at Redemption.

Jon Moxley makes sense from a story perspective as he has been helping Will Ospreay, who Omega will face at All In London, get back to his best. Kazuchika Okada due to the long history he has with Omega, and even Kyle Fletcher as he injured Omega in the lead-up to AEW All Out 2025 and that moment has never been resolved. Andrade El Idolo has been angling for a title shot, but after a recent babyface turn it's unlikely the company will move in that direction. Kevin Knight has also been asking for a shot but Meltzer doesn't see him as someone who is ready for a pay-per-view main event, and even "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the simple fact that he is from Montreal.

Meltzer did also list MJF as a potential opponent to complete the 2026 trilogy, even suggesting the idea that if Omega beats MJF again, the stipulation surrounding Hangman Adam Page not challenging for the AEW World Championship being dropped. Meltzer threw out this idea since he feels like MJF vs. Page is the right match for those two guys at All In London, especially given that Page is rumored to return in the coming weeks. However, the direction Meltzer thinks MJF will go in for Redemption is wrestling Will Ospreay, potentially with Ospreay's Wembley main event on the line due to Ospreay getting involved in MJF's recent title loss by grabbing the Dynamite Diamond Ring before he could use it.

Meltzer rounded out by saying that the company needs to figure out what it's doing for Redemption since it is just over two weeks away at the time of writing, and the only match officially booked for the show is Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship.