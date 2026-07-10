Report Claims AEW Title Match Was Originally Planned For Pay-Per-View
All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view offering will be the inaugural AEW Redemption event, which takes place on July 26 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
In recent weeks, it was teased that Kenny Omega would be getting his rematch for the AEW World Championship against MJF after being cheated out of the title back at AEW Dynasty in April. However, that match ended up taking place on the Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" which aired on July 8, where Omega dethroned MJF to become the new champion in a move that surprised some fans given that Omega is Canadian and would have gotten a big title win in his home country had the match happened at Redemption.
That was supposedly meant to be the plan, at least according to Dave Meltzer, who wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Omega vs. MJF was meant to take place at Redemption. For reasons not yet known to Meltzer, the match was moved to "Dynamite" and that it was actually MJF who pushed the idea of having the match on television rather than pay-per-view. With that said, Meltzer stated that it didn't matter what the reason for the move was because at the end of the day, Tony Khan approved the idea, which gives Meltzer the impression that the AEW President must have something big in mind for the inaugural Redemption pay-per-view.
What Will The AEW Redemption Card Look Like?
As for what that something could be, Meltzer listed a number of names who would make for a good opponent for Omega at Redemption.
Jon Moxley makes sense from a story perspective as he has been helping Will Ospreay, who Omega will face at All In London, get back to his best. Kazuchika Okada due to the long history he has with Omega, and even Kyle Fletcher as he injured Omega in the lead-up to AEW All Out 2025 and that moment has never been resolved. Andrade El Idolo has been angling for a title shot, but after a recent babyface turn it's unlikely the company will move in that direction. Kevin Knight has also been asking for a shot but Meltzer doesn't see him as someone who is ready for a pay-per-view main event, and even "Speedball" Mike Bailey for the simple fact that he is from Montreal.
Meltzer did also list MJF as a potential opponent to complete the 2026 trilogy, even suggesting the idea that if Omega beats MJF again, the stipulation surrounding Hangman Adam Page not challenging for the AEW World Championship being dropped. Meltzer threw out this idea since he feels like MJF vs. Page is the right match for those two guys at All In London, especially given that Page is rumored to return in the coming weeks. However, the direction Meltzer thinks MJF will go in for Redemption is wrestling Will Ospreay, potentially with Ospreay's Wembley main event on the line due to Ospreay getting involved in MJF's recent title loss by grabbing the Dynamite Diamond Ring before he could use it.
Meltzer rounded out by saying that the company needs to figure out what it's doing for Redemption since it is just over two weeks away at the time of writing, and the only match officially booked for the show is Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship.