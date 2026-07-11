Backstage News On AEW Contract Status Of Several Members Of The Dark Order

One of AEW's cornerstone stables, The Dark Order, remains All Elite. As confirmed by Fightful Select, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds have all re-signed with the company. This comes after the renewal of their 2023 deals. The length of these new contracts was not confirmed, as of this writing.

Though these contracts solidify their in-ring statuses, for Uno, his carries an added bonus, as this new contract will allow him to work as a coach behind the scenes for AEW and its sister promotion, ROH. The last time this trio was featured together on televised AEW programming was on the December 3, 2025 edition of "AEW Dynamite," where they lost to The Opps (Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs). It appears Uno has wrestled several dark matches for AEW since, and that he and Reynolds are mostly featured on Ring of Honor in both singles and tag team action as of late.

As for Silver, he was last seen in May during a backstage segment where MJF was surrounded by bald wrestlers. At the time, MJF was faced with the scrutiny of potentially losing his hair to Darby Allin.

The Dark Order first appeared at the inaugural 2019 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where Uno and former star Stu Grayson led a beatdown with their entourage of "Creepers" on the Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) Angelico, and Jack Evans. Silver and Reynolds arrived five months later, and fell to Santana and Ortiz in their debut match on the October 16, 2019 episode of "Dynamite."