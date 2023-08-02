Dark Order Reportedly Re-Sign With Multi-Year AEW Contracts

The Elite is not the only group whose future in All Elite Wrestling is now secure.

On the heels of the news that Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and The Young Bucks have re-signed with AEW, Fightful Select reported that Dark Order recently also signed new deals with the company. Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver got three-year extensions that run through the year 2026. Uno brought the news to light Wednesday when he retweeted AEW's announcement about the contract extensions for The Elite.

"Dark Order also re-signed," Uno wrote. "Where's our press release?"

Dark Order has been a constant in AEW since the company's earliest days, debuting at the Fight For The Fallen pay-per-view in 2019. Its journey has been far from smooth. A show-closing angle on "Dynamite" at the end of 2019 in which Dark Order attacked The Elite was panned by critics.

Dark Order rebounded under the leadership of Brodie Lee. Buoyed by light-hearted segments on "Being The Elite," its popularity grew and Lee won the TNT Championship. But the end of Lee's title reign was the last match of his career and life. He died from a rare lung disease in December 2020. Fans rallied behind Dark Order's remaining members and an alliance with "Hangman" Adam Page propelled it back into main event matches.

Over recent years, Dark Order saw its membership dwindle. Alan Angels and Stu Grayson left AEW (though Grayson has since returned to the company), Anna Jay and Preston Vance jumped to other factions, and Colt Cabana faded into a backstage role.

Reynolds, Silver, and Uno soldiered on. They're regulars in the rebooted Ring of Honor and recently impressed in a Fight Without Honor against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) and their former stablemate Grayson at Death Before Dishonor.