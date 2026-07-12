Jim Ross Wants Kenny Omega To Have A Long Run As AEW World Champ After Dynamite Win

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite: Beach Break," MJF heard and felt Kenny Omega's battle cry and fell to "The Best Bout Machine." Now, Omega is the current two-time AEW World Champion. Looking ahead, Omega will defend his championship against another maestro of the sport, Will Ospreay, at All In: London on Sunday, August 30. A big admirer of Omega's craft, Jim Ross would like to see him have a long and fulfilling reign rather than drop it so suddenly next month.

"Well, I hope it's not a passing of the torch. It's a little early for that for me," the AEW commentator and senior advisor said on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "I'd like to see Kenny get his fair, long, productive run. But I don't know what Tony Khan's plans are, be honest with you...If you're ever going to beat Kenny by a Brit, i.e., Will Ospreay, then what better place to do it than Wembley Stadium."

"Good Ol" JR is a firm believer that this match will be an "outstanding performance." Even his co-host Conrad Thompson was bold to predict that this might be the "Match of the Year." Only 49 days away, it will be the second time the AEW first-ever Grand Slam Champion and the "Billy G.O.A.T." have gone toe-to-toe in singles action in All Elite. Their last singles match happened at Forbidden Door 2023, where Ospreay captured the now defunct IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship from Omega.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.