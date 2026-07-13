Additional Details On Decision To Have Kenny Omega Win AEW Title From MJF On Dynamite

In the main event of the Beach Break edition of AEW "Dynamite", Kenny Omega defeated MJF to become the Men's World Champion for the second time. Had Omega lost, he would never be able to challenge for that title ever again. It's the same stipulation that Hangman Page made when he challenged MJF. Page lost that match and returned on last Saturday's "Collision" after four months away. Cody Rhodes famously made the stipulation in 2019 and lost the ability to challenge for the title. He eventually returned to WWE in 2022.

Due to the timing of the match and Omega's win, a certain section of the wrestling fan base assumed the decision to have Omega win was to take attention away from CM Punk winning the Undisputed WWE Championship on Monday's episode of "Raw". Fightful Select debunked this rumor and said that Omega beating MJF had been planned for months. Since the stipulation was added that Omega couldn't challenge for the title again if he lost, that isn't something AEW wanted to happen. The TV match was planned in advance of Sami Zayn beating Rhodes and GUNTHER at Night of Champions to become Undisputed WWE Champion.

Omega is scheduled to face Will Ospreay at Wembley Stadium with his title on the line. ALL IN London is on August 30.