Club WWE Details Revealed, Including Annual Membership Cost

WWE fans. Are you ready? "Club WWE," the Stamford-based promotion's newest membership program will commence this Friday.

In an email sent on Monday to those already on the "Club WWE" waitlist, WWE confirmed that the annual price to join this insider's service is $99 ($8.25 per month). Those who sign up for this service immediately (labeled as "founding members") will receive exclusive offers, including a package of unique and exclusive items, as well as discounted ticket offers to SummerSlam on Saturday, August 1 through Sunday, August 2, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Additionally, founding members will get first-look experiences/scoops through its digital half of the membership, and a points-based reward system every time they make purchases on digital and physical goods.

"Club WWE" was first revealed in April, with retiree WWE Superstar John Cena promoting the membership. This program is intended to enhance the WWE Universe experience by offering 24-hour pre-sale ticket access, shop features (including the reveal of John Cena's "Never Seen 17" collection), bonus digital content, and members-only community forums for fans to connect with others online.

To learn more on how to sign-up, visit wwe.com/clubwwe.