Former TNA Star Goldy Locks Says She Dealt With Persistent Sexual Harassment

Goldy Locks admitted she kept quiet for awhile before eventually bringing the tapes to the Jarretts and Bob Ryder. After asking the trio what they wanted her to do, Goldy Locks recalls being asked to hand over the tapes; she refused to give over the originals, but later provided duplicates. Ultimately, Goldy Locks' harasser remained employed, and she stated the Jarretts and Ryder hired a prostitute to stop the harassment.

Despite that, Goldy Locks admitted she remained scared for months, but ultimately decided not to press the issue before departing TNA as a talent in 2004. Regarding why she never did file a lawsuit against TNA or Panda Energy, Goldy Locks believed by doing so, it would kill TNA, and she didn't want to endanger the jobs of wrestlers who needed TNA, and depended on its success.

"I remember the faces of all these men and women, who had hope," Goldy Locks said. "What was I going to do, just go blow the whistle? Because I know, I'm a smart chick. Like, I say something, and all of a sudden, they go for the jugular, because Panda had so much money that we would get this huge settlement, cause I had a tape with somebody telling me he's going to 'eff my little white...' And he was so graphic. There was no denying that this guy was going to have his way with me, and he was going to force his way and he was going to rape me! That's terrible."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription