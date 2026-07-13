CM Punk Gets Vulnerable In Wake Of WWE Title Win

CM Punk returned to WWE TV for the first time since the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 42 last Monday and defeated Sami Zayn to become Undisputed WWE Champion. Punk's hometown of Chicago erupted at the victory, and WWE cameras caught all the behind-the-scenes moments of the "Second City Saint," both before and after the three count. In the video posted to WWE's YouTube channel, Punk said that even at 47-years-old, he still gets nervous, but said that's a good thing.

"I have lived these once-in-a-lifetime moments multiple times, and it's not lost on me how special that is," he said. "To me, like I live for these moments. You can't be the best you can be unless you experience those situations, the high-pressure stuff. I want the puck on my stick, game seven, overtime. I want the ball in my hand. I want to be the one that's counted on to run plays. I am not scared of failing very publicly, and in the biggest of ways. Those are moments where, man, fortune favors the bold, and I am fortunate."

Punk said professional wrestling is a special business that he loves very much, even though he's been accused of either taking it too seriously, or not seriously enough. He said his career has gone on so long now that he gets to look back on all the moments he's created, and is still able to make new ones in front of the "best fans in the world."