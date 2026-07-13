CM Punk Gets Vulnerable In Wake Of WWE Title Win
CM Punk returned to WWE TV for the first time since the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 42 last Monday and defeated Sami Zayn to become Undisputed WWE Champion. Punk's hometown of Chicago erupted at the victory, and WWE cameras caught all the behind-the-scenes moments of the "Second City Saint," both before and after the three count. In the video posted to WWE's YouTube channel, Punk said that even at 47-years-old, he still gets nervous, but said that's a good thing.
"I have lived these once-in-a-lifetime moments multiple times, and it's not lost on me how special that is," he said. "To me, like I live for these moments. You can't be the best you can be unless you experience those situations, the high-pressure stuff. I want the puck on my stick, game seven, overtime. I want the ball in my hand. I want to be the one that's counted on to run plays. I am not scared of failing very publicly, and in the biggest of ways. Those are moments where, man, fortune favors the bold, and I am fortunate."
Punk said professional wrestling is a special business that he loves very much, even though he's been accused of either taking it too seriously, or not seriously enough. He said his career has gone on so long now that he gets to look back on all the moments he's created, and is still able to make new ones in front of the "best fans in the world."
Punk commends Zayn, talks retirement
When the cameras caught up to Punk following his win, he said he felt alive, and he lives for those moments. Despite all the rumors surrounding his absence, Punk explained he took some time after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania to be with his wife. He was grateful for the fan support, allowing him to pick up where he left off. Punk also gave credit to Zayn.
"Every situation's different, and history doesn't repeat itself, but it sure does rhyme," he said. "It's a testament to a guy like Sami Zayn... We watched Cena retire. We watched AJ Styles retire. It's almost, I feel like, everybody's now looking at me, like, 'Oh, when are you going to retire?' But, guys like me and Sami, who came up the same way. We started out in the indies. Were told 'No,' said, 'Watch this.' Were told, 'You'll never make it here.' Made it here... Then told, 'You're never going to be champion.' Became champion. That says a lot, not just for me, but for him."
Punk further talked retirement, and said as he watches his contemporaries, like Cena and Styles, call it a career, it keeps him motivated. He said he feels like he's still operating on a high level and has never been better. He questioned why he'd step away now.
"People talk about it, but it brings it back to, people like to talk about CM Punk because CM Punk is money and that's a fact," he said. "CM Punk is the champion of the universe now, apparently, and that's a fact."
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.