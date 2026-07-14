WWE's Ricky Saints Shares Thoughts On Wrestling In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia may not be an ideal destination for some WWE wrestlers due to the heat and the long journey to the Middle East, but Ricky Saints enjoyed his experience wrestling there.

Saints got his first taste of wrestling in Saudi Arabia at the Night of Champions PLE last month, where he faced Trick Williams for the United States Championship. The former "WWE NXT" star detailed the great time he had at the event in his appearance on "The Happy Hour" podcast, although he's unsure about wrestling there for an extended period due to the heat.

"It was great. I will say this. I think for how hot it is, I'm okay not spending a full month or week there. I'm sure. I'm good off of that. If I wanted that, I just go to Vegas," he joked. "For what it was worth, the fans were very, very, very excited to have us. You could feel their passion meeting them and talking to them. They were so excited that WWE was in town, and I appreciate that level of passion that people have because obviously it means a lot to them, and they don't get a lot of shows that often compared to what we have here."

Despite the heat, Saints was happy about wrestling in Saudi and hoped that the fans who appeared in large numbers at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh had a good time.

"So, I thought it was a great experience. It was a unique experience for sure. And yeah, and hopefully those people walked away getting their money's worth and having a better time afterwards," he concluded.

While the trip to Saudi Arabia opened his eyes to the passion and love the people there have for WWE, he didn't leave the country completely happy, having lost the United States Championship match to Williams, which was his first title shot on the main roster.