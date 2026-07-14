Dave Meltzer Speculates On WWE Decision To Have Oba Femi Win King Of The Ring

This past June, Oba Femi won the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, which granted him the opportunity to challenge for a world title at SummerSlam. However, during the "WWE Raw" following Night of Champions, Brock Lesnar returned to continue his feud with Femi and challenged him to a trilogy match at "The Biggest Party of the Summer," but this time inside Hell In A Cell. Surprisingly, Femi not only accepted, but forfeited his title opportunity at SummerSlam in order to face Lesnar.

Femi's decision immediately caused confusion, as many fans couldn't understand why "The Ruler" would be scheduled to win the tournament if he was never planned to fight for a world title at SummerSlam, leading Wrestling Obsever's Dave Meltzer to offer some potential reasons for WWE's booking.

"They wanted him to win King of the Ring and give him a big push coming off of the loss to Brock and they felt they needed something really big, but they don't want to do the championship match until Mania," Meltzer explained on the "Wrestling Observer Radio." "But they wanted to get that in your head that this guy is in the championship picture and he's the real top contender and when we get to it, it's not just a title match, but a special title match."