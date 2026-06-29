Backstage Report On Creative Plans For Roman Reigns At WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns was not featured at WWE Night of Champions this past Saturday despite being the current holder of the World Heavyweight Title, but it seems like the "OTC" is scheduled to defend the gold against one of his greatest rivals at SummerSlam this August.

Following Seth Rollins' win over Bron Breakker this past weekend, Dave Meltzer claimed in the newest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio" that he will be next to challenge Reigns for the World Heavyweight Title.

"Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins has been planned for a long time for that show ... cause originally it was going to be Roman Reigns and GUNTHER," he explained. "My impression when Seth Rollins won was that he is wrestling Roman Reigns."

Oba Femi, who just won the King of the Ring tournament at Night of Champions, had also teased a match with Reigns earlier this year, but following the reports of Rollins challenging for the World Heavyweight Title, it's been speculated that "The Ruler" will go after the Undisputed WWE Title instead. Sami Zayn defeated GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title in the main event of Night of Champions, meaning Femi could face the Canadian star at SummerSlam. That said, with Femi consistently mentioning Brock Lesnar in his promos following their second match together at Clash in Italy, Meltzer speculates that "The Beast" could defeat Zayn for the title ahead of SummerSlam to set up a third battle between both men.

The last time Reigns and Rollins locked up in singles action was at the Royal Rumble 2022 for the Universal Title, and though "The Architect" would emerge victorious, the championship didn't change hands with the contest ending via disqualification. Reigns has defended the World Heavyweight Title twice since he captured the gold against CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, having defeated Jacob Fatu in back-to-back matches at Backlash and Clash in Italy.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.