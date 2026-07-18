Scott D'Amore Recalls Working With Jeff Jarrett & Dixie Carter In TNA

While Scott D'Amore was let go from his job as President of TNA in early 2024, he previously spent years working for the promotion, dating back to the days when Jeff Jarrett and Dixie Carter were still involved. Appearing on "Busted Open Radio," D'Amore shared some thoughts about working with the two, who notoriously butted heads during their time with TNA. To Jarrett, D'Amore felt a degree of loyalty.

Back in 2008, D'Amore recalled stepping away from TNA for a time when his father became sick. He returned the following year, and Jarrett had been fired by that time. It was Carter who had reached out to D'Amore to step in for the people who had been let go, but D'Amore felt the need to contact Jarrett first.

"Jeff goes, 'Scotty D, I know you got a lot on the go. If you're asking me,' he goes, 'I would be grateful and love [it] if you go back. This is still our baby.' And it's like, 'Okay.' So it's funny, everybody at TNA thought that I went back because Dixie called, and I did, but I also went back because Jeff Jarrett said, 'It'd mean a lot to me to know there's somebody like you ... that goes there and is fighting for us.'"

When D'Amore returned, he came to realize that the "vibe" backstage had changed since he departed TNA. He said that he stayed for months, but eventually Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff were brought in, and D'Amore departed again, only to return years later.