Bully Ray Reacts To Baron Corbin's WWE SmackDown Return

Bully Ray is excited to see Baron Corbin back in WWE, highlighting what he brings to the table.

Corbin returned on "WWE SmackDown" after spending a few years on the indies, and his former "Busted Open" colleague, Ray, explained how he wasn't appreciated enough during his first WWE run.

"There's half of me that says, or part of me that says, Baron Corbin should have never been released in the first place. And the other half of me that says, good thing Baron Corbin is released, because now maybe people will appreciate him for what he brings to the table and what he can do. I was always impressed by Baron, from his NXT run, to what he was able to do on the roster, the mixed tag that he had with [Lacey Evans]."

Ray further delved into what impressed him about Corbin in his first run with WWE, praising the way he adapted to the world of pro wrestling. He hit out at fans who criticized Corbin, stating that he did a great job with whatever creative he was given, even though he felt he was not necessarily given the right opportunities.

"And then when they had nothing left for him, and he was doing the homeless down and out guy, everything that Baron Corbin did, he did very well. I found him a credible heel wrestler. I found him a good worker, a guy who learned, a guy who came in with the right attitude from the NFL, a tough dude who knew he could knock your block off, but was humble enough to put that all in the backseat, because this wasn't his world anymore. This was the pro wrestling world. I was always a Corbin fan, and I never thought they should've let him go," added Ray. "Corbin did such a good job of playing the shi**y hands that he was dealt, that I wish they would've put him in polka dots, just to see what he could do with that."

He hopes that WWE has a better plan for Corbin this time around, following his return on "SmackDown."