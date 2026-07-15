WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Praises Sami Zayn Following World Title Loss To CM Punk

Despite his loss to CM Punk, Sami Zayn has earned praise from several people, including WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who believes Zayn made the most of the situation he was dealt.

Zayn's first world title run ended after nine days when Punk made a surprise return and defeated him on "WWE Raw." Many expected the title change, as Zayn was believed to be a transitional champion, but JBL isn't convinced of that, suggesting Punk winning in Chicago may have been the direction from the start.

"He may have [been a transitional champion], but it may have been planned all along. I think you look at some of the verbiage that was said, you know, for people that have caught it online, this was probably the plan all along. And look, it did something great for Sami. Sami's a world champion now. Now he's an ex-world champion. That's something that very few people achieve at that level," said the Hall of Famer on "Something To Wrestle." "Maybe it was meant to happen this way all along. I don't know if he's considered a mailman or not, but I think the plan was in place all along to do this in Chicago."

The WWE legend also praised Zayn's promo after losing the title, arguing that the defeat may have breathed new life into his character. JBL added that Zayn — who he believes figured out how to draw eyeballs in WWE during the COVID era — may have made the most of the loss with what he did afterward.

"This is about making the best of the situation. That's what I thought he did this past week as well. And I like what we're getting from Sami Zayn," he said.

WWE appears to have kept Zayn in the world title storyline, with the former world champion set to team with GUNTHER against Punk and his SummerSlam opponent, Cody Rhodes, at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.