Je'Von Evans Comments On CM Punk Winning Undisputed WWE Championship

Je'Von Evans has spoken about his excitement over CM Punk's return to "WWE Raw" and his world title win, admitting he was surprised by Punk's unexpected appearance.

The young star has previously expressed his admiration for Punk, and like many of the "Second City Saint's" fans, he too was elated to see him challenge Sami Zayn for the world title.

"Crazy. I didn't know he was there. Then they did the gate, and I was like, 'Oh!' And I was like, 'Yo, Poppa Punk. He's back.' Then I went out there to watch the match. The energy was so high, bro, I couldn't even stay in the back to watch it. I had to go out there and actually be a fan, you know what I mean? Sometimes, bro, we have to be fans. That really helps us out," said Evans on "ROAR Around The Ring." "And when he won, I don't even know, bro. I went crazy. I was like, 'Ah!' I started running, you know what I mean, bro? It was insane. It was great, man. I'm so happy for him, and I'm happy that he's back."

Evans, who has formed a close friendship with Punk, was initially disappointed when he realized Punk might not appear on "Raw" much because the Undisputed WWE Championship is on "WWE SmackDown." However, he believes that, as world champion, Punk can appear on any brand he wants.

"He's WWE champ. So, he can do whatever he wants," he added.

Evans didn't wrestle on the night that Punk returned, but featured on this week's "Raw," where he came up short in the Intercontinental Championship Gauntlet match, ultimately won by Chad Gable.