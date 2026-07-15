AEW's Jim Ross Comments On Issues With Jeff Jarrett Following New DSOTR Episodes

Jim Ross has hit out at Jeff Jarrett over his account of his 1999 WWE exit.

Jarrett is one of the central figures in the new season of "Dark Side of the Ring," which explores his pro wrestling career, with a particular focus on TNA Wrestling. Ross, on the "Grilling JR" podcast, said that people in the pro wrestling industry are making Jarrett out to be something he's not.

"Well, we're making like a wrestling idol out of him. I think that's — I don't think there are too many wrestling idols around, including Jeff Jarrett. I don't dislike Jeff. We've had our ups and downs and our differences. I think he screwed me on when that Chyna stuff or he had a match with Chyna and all that. But I never held that against him, really," he said.

Ross stated he didn't like the booking of Chyna winning the Intercontinental Championship from Jarrett in 1999. Co-host Conrad Thompson suggested that Jarrett didn't have to face Chyna at No Mercy 1999 because he was out of contract, with Jarrett stating that he wanted to ensure he was paid for the match. Ross dismissed those claims, saying WWE was going to pay him for the work he did, and argued that Jarrett's behavior leading up to his exit wasn't good.

"That's such bulls***," Ross said. "You would have that mindset if you had been screwed by this company, WWE, on more than one occasion. You might have that mindset, but there's no reason to think that he wasn't going to get his money. He didn't book himself against Chyna. The office did. So, pay the man. But how he handled it on the way out was, I thought, a little bit full of s***. But that's just me because I was involved in it, and it made me look bad. So, I'm not going to endorse it."

The legendary commentator thinks Jarrett should've spoken to McMahon and negotiated with him, as he believes McMahon wouldn't have let Jarrett leave without paying him.