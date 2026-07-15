WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Says Upcoming AEW All In World Title Match Will Be 'Fantastic'

WWE Hall of Famer JBL is confident that the high-profile match at AEW All In between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will live up to fans' expectations.

The match between Omega and Ospreay was confirmed after the former defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship, while Ospreay earned a title shot by winning the Owen Hart Cup. Speaking on the "Something to Wrestle" podcast, JBL admitted that he hadn't seen much of their work, but was impressed by what little he had seen of their wrestling.

"I haven't seen a ton of it [their work], and no disrespect to these two guys. They're phenomenal performers and incredibly talented people. When I watch wrestling, I just watch WWE because I do commentary for AAA, so I need to know some storylines sometimes, and I just don't have a ton of time. What I've seen of these guys, and I have watched a lot of their clips on social media, they're fantastic. These guys are world-class talents," he said.

The veteran star recalled meeting Ospreay at a signing and telling him how much he enjoyed his work. He believes the upcoming clash between Ospreay and Omega is what fans want to see and is confident they can deliver a superb match.

"I think these two guys are what people want, and I think they're used to having to deliver. It's a real thing to say, 'I want to be in that spot.' But all of a sudden, you're in that spot, and you've got to deliver. Some guys do, and some guys don't. These guys have their entire career. I think the match is going to be fantastic," JBL stated.

Omega and Ospreay have faced each other before, meeting twice in 2023, with each man picking up one victory.