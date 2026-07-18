Former WWE Star Andre Chase Says NXT Faction Wasn't Supposed To End When It Did

Earlier this year, Andre Chase was released from his WWE contract, bringing a five-year NXT run to an end. During an appearance on YouTube channel The Wrestling Classic, Chase revealed that he was aware of an entirely different plan before the decision was made to end his faction Chase University in 2024.

"It was not supposed to be the end of Chase U; it was supposed to be the end of that version of Chase U," he said.

From the time of Ridge Holland's introduction to the faction in the spring of 2024, all the way up through Holland's departure and their pair of singles matches on "WWE NXT," Chase believed the group would continue with some major changes.

"Creatively, that was the only thing that was laid out to me in advance, and it happened exactly as it was laid out," Chase said of the storyline with Holland. "So probably the week before [the feud ends], they tell me, 'Chase U is no more, as it is now."