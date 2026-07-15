Backstage News On Major AEW Creative Plans For TNT Champion Kevin Knight

Since signing with AEW in the spring of 2025, Kevin Knight has continued to rise through the ranks, becoming the reigning AEW TNT Champion earlier this year. "The Jet" has also been floating around the main event scene throughout 2026, even challenging both MJF and Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship this year, but Knight wants the top prize in All Elite Wrestling so he can finally call himself "Jet 2 Belts." Judging by a new report, he might get that chance.

According to Fightful Select, AEW officials are very high on Knight and what he has produced in the ring this year. So much so that he is scheduled to get another shot at the AEW World Championship in the near future. Sources within AEW told Fightful that the upcoming AEW Redemption pay-per-view on July 26 isn't off the table when it comes to when Knight could challenge for the title, especially given that he has made his feelings about wanting another shot at the gold even more known over the past few weeks. Redemption doesn't have a main event signed at the time of writing, and considering the show is just under two weeks away, there is every chance Knight could get his first pay-per-view main event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada against the new AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega.

Even if Redemption isn't where Knight challenges for the title, or if Knight doesn't get the job done when he does get his match, it won't be the last time AEW fans see him in the title picture. AEW sources told Fightful that Knight will still be feuding with "world title-level" talent in the coming weeks and months. He is currently feuding with Darby Allin after turning heel back at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, but Allin has got Knight shaken after nearly blowing him up during the Death's Door Steel Cage Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026.