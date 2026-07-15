WWE's Je'Von Evans Is 'Tired Of Losing,' Says He's Not Going To Turn Heel

Je'Von Evans has exceeded all expectations since arriving to "WWE Raw" this past January, with his high-flying ability quickly impressing fans and helping him earn praise from some of the most respected veterans in the business. However, Evans' hot start has unfortunately not led to any championship success just yet, as he fell short in the King of the Ring tournament and failed to win this past Monday's Gauntlet match to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Title. After losing another championship opportunity, Evans is set to miss his fourth WWE Premium Live Event in a row, and during a recent interview with "ROAR Around The Ring," he expressed his frustrations with failing to capitalize during his biggest matches so far.

"I feel like it's time for The Young OG to get some gold around his waist. I'm tired of waiting," he stated. "I'm tired of losing ... I'm not saying like, Oh, I'mma turn heel or be a bad guy, but like bro I'm frustrated, like come on, let's get something going. Let's do something."

At WrestleMania 42, Evans was inches away from capturing gold when he competed in the Six Pack Ladder match for the Intercontinental Title, but he wasn't able to outsmart Penta, who retained the championship. Just a month after WrestleMania, Evans had a one-on-one title shot against Penta on "WWE Raw," but he once again failed to overcome the Mexican star.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ROAR Around The Ring" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.