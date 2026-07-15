Bully Ray Responds To Big Cass Return Vignette On WWE Raw, Wants Enzo Amore Back Too

On Monday's edition of "WWE Raw," a return video vignette played for a former "WWE NXT" star turned AEW talent, who is reportedly on his way back to WWE. The video seemingly showed Big Cass, the former Big Bill in AEW, and teased his return to the red brand on the "Raw" after SummerSlam, August 3.

While his former tag partner, Enzo Amore, was featured in clips in the vignette, he was not yet teased, though Amore has also previously been rumored to return. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray spoke about how excited he was for the return of Cass, and his hopes for a reunion.

"On a professional level, when Enzo and Cass debuted in the Barclays Center, guess who were the two guys in the ring with them? Bubba and D-Von," he explained. "We were there to hear 20,000 people chanting every single word those guys had as if they were Road Dogg and Billy Gunn... On a personal level, me and Tommy [Dreamer] put Big Cass in an ambulance once night in the ECW arena because he had hit rock bottom and he has come back way, way from the pits of hell. Those are good, good dudes Enzo and Cass. Enzo got a bad rap years ago. Cass has made one hell of a comeback... I hope Enzo isn't far behind. I hope we get these two guys back together."

Bully Ray said he believes the WWE tag team division could use a facelift, and if Amore and Cass are back together, that would be a good start. He said that the team puts the "entertainment" in "World Wrestling Entertainment."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.