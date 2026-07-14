Big Bill Removed From AEW Roster Page After Big Cass Return Vignette Airs On WWE Raw

Big Bill's time with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end as the former AEW World Tag Team Champion is on his way back to WWE, and that was made official on July 14 as Bill's profile was removed from the AEW roster page on the company's website.

Big Bill has been removed from the AEW roster page pic.twitter.com/E1XkISCP4u — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 14, 2026

Reports came out in May that the man the WWE Universe knew as Big Cass was nearing the end of his AEW contract, which just so happened to be around the time where his former tag team partner, Enzo Amore, was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Cass gave his notice to AEW that he would be leaving the company at the end of June, but his profile remained on the official roster page. That all changed when a vignette aired on the July 13 episode of "WWE Raw" teasing Cass' return to the company, which looks to be on the August 3 episode of "Raw" in Des Moines, Iowa as the vignette ended with 8/3 flashing up on the big screen.

Cass' original run with WWE came to an end in 2018 after being released due to behavioral issues which stemmed from Cass' battles with depression, anxiety, and alcohol addiction. He would end up suffering an epileptic seizure in December 2018 at a House of Hardcore event which would lead to him seeking out the help of Diamond Dallas Page in order to get sober. He would achieve sobriety during his hiatus from wrestling before returning in 2021 to sign with TNA (then Impact Wrestling) as W. Morrissey, and eventually AEW in 2022. During his four-year stint in AEW, he would win the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Ricky Starks, be aligned with Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith as part of The Learning Tree, and feuded with Eddie Kingston in what would end up being his final rivalry for the company.