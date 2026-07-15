Backstage Update On AEW World Title Match Planned For Redemption Pay-Per-View

Ahead of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday, the company's upcoming pay-per-view, AEW Redemption, has only one scheduled match, Thekla's defense of her title against Willow Nightingale. New reports ahead of the show, however, indicate that the main event will see new AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defend his gold.

Earlier in the week, Fightful Select reported that AEW is high on TNT Champion Kevin Knight, and according to sources, "The Jet" could be getting a world title shot as soon as Redemption. That's something Bryan Alvarez confirmed was the plan, as of a few days ago, in a post to his X (formerly Twitter) subscribers. Alvarez wrote that Omega is planned to defend against Knight in the main event of the show.

Omega won the title from MJF in the main event of "Dynamite: Beach Break" last Wednesday. Fans had long predicted that Omega vs. Will Ospreay, the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation tournament winner, will main event AEW All In: London at the end of August. Dave Meltzer reported it was MJF who chose, and AEW President Tony Khan agreed, to move his match against Omega from Redemption to "Beach Break."