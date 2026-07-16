AJ Styles Doesn't Understand Why Sami Zayn Lost WWE Title So Soon

Former WWE star AJ Styles has questioned the plan for Sami Zayn after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship, admitting he has no idea why it happened.

Speaking on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," Styles said he isn't sure why Zayn lost the title in nine days to CM Punk, but hopes WWE has a plan in place for him.

"I don't understand, and it's not for me to understand. I get it. I didn't write the show. I don't know what's happening, but I'm hoping there is an actual reason," said the retired star.

Styles is unsure about Zayn's current direction on the show, though he is intrigued to see what happens next after watching the former WWE Champion vent his frustration following his loss to Punk.

"From what I saw on the internet, they showed Sami backstage after the match. He's pretty pi**ed off. Let's see where this story goes before we start getting mad about everything that's going on. There is a story that's happening, so before we get our panties in a wad and just be as negative as we get, let's see what happens," added Styles. "This may be a transition where Sami becomes a totally different character, and that might be what we need. It might lead to another match too."

The theory that Zayn may be shifting to a new character was also suggested by WWE Hall of Famer JBL, who praised Zayn for what he did after losing the title. Zayn vented backstage after his loss, questioning how Punk could return and take the title from him, claiming that the "Second City Saint" had no right to receive a title shot.

Zayn will get the chance to get his hands on Punk this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it won't be for the world title, as the duo will compete in a tag team match, with Zayn teaming with GUNTHER and Punk teaming with Cody Rhodes.