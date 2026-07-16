Bully Ray Says Brock Lesnar Deserves Full WWE Retirement Show Like John Cena

Brock Lesnar could hang up his boots at SummerSlam after his match with Oba Femi, but Bully Ray wishes that Lesnar could get a send-off from WWE as John Cena did.

Cena's retirement tour culminated last December, with him wrestling all over the world against a variety of opponents. Lesnar — if he does retire next month at SummerSlam — hasn't had a similar final run, having wrestled just twice, both times against his upcoming opponent, Oba Femi. Ray explained on "Busted Open" why he would like to see Lesnar have a retirement tour, but is convinced it won't happen.

"I know this will probably never happen, and I don't think Brock would want this, but if anybody deserved a show like Cena had, it's Brock. Brock by far has earned his own farewell show. He ain't gonna want it. That's just not how Brock is," said Ray. "Brock has done an amazing job, his body of work in the WWE, anything and everything, one of the smartest guys that has ever evolved into the superstar that he is today. And I saw him from day one. I'm just saying, if they decided to do a Brock Lesnar send-off tribute, I'd be all for it, because that mother trucker earned it. And he did real good business along the way with everybody that he did business with."

Ray said that the match between Lesnar and Femi should see the latter emerge victorious, stating how the former NXT Champion is the future of the business. The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out how Lesnar would want to put a star like Oba Femi over before he hangs up his boots, much like what The Undertaker did for him when he ended "The Deadman's" Streak.

"Oba has to win. Oba is the future. And I do not believe that Brock would be doing all this business if it wasn't for the fact to put Oba over," he said.

The tag team legend hopes that Lesnar comes back to WWE sporadically for storylines after his match at SummerSlam.