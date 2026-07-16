AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/11/2026

The July 11 edition of "AEW Collision" saw its viewership bounce back by a big margin after a drop the previous week.

The previous week's "Collision" was pre-empted to July 2, when its viewership fell to 310,000 viewers. However, it climbed back above the 400,000 mark for last week's episode, averaging 409,000 viewers, according to "Programming Insider." The huge jump in viewership for the live edition of the show from the Berglund Center was not only higher than the previous week but also 18% above the four-week average, according to "Wrestlenomics."

Average viewership for the July 11 edition of "Collision" saw a huge spike. However, the same could not be said for the key 18-49 demographic, which remained steady at 0.05, matching the previous week and slightly above the four-week average of 0.04.

The show seemingly benefited from the title matches on the card, as well as the return of former AEW World Champion Adam Page, who made his first appearance in four months. All three title matches ended with the champions retaining their belts. Bandido retained the ROH World Championship against Katsuyori Shibata before AEW TBS Champion Hikaru Shida defeated Harley Cameron. In the main event, Mark Davis defeated Speedball Mike Bailey to retain the AEW National Championship. The Death Riders were also in action, who got the better of Top Flight, AR Fox, and Komander in a eight-man tag team match.