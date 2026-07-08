AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 7/2/2026

With the United States of America celebrating its 250th birthday on Saturday, July 4, All Elite Wrestling was forced to move its weekly Saturday night show, "AEW Collision," to July 2. Athena and Maya World will be the number one and two entrants in the upcoming Casino Gauntlet Match on the Beach Break edition of "AEW Dynamite" after defeating Rina and Julia Hart respectively. The Conglomeration confirmed Mark Briscoe will be out of action for some time, and the return of Willow Nightingale was also teased in a pre-taped vignette.

Due to the show being preempted, it was only natural that the show took a hit in the TV ratings, and that's exactly what happened. Wrestlenomics, with data provided by The Programming Insider, have confirmed that the July 2 episode of "Collision" averaged a total of 310,000 viewers, marking a 7% decrease from the 332,000 people who tuned in for the June 27 episode. This also puts the show 22% below the trailing four week average of 397,000 viewers, and way below the viewership for the last "Collision" episode that aired on a Thursday, which was the Spring BreakThru special back on April 16. As always, these numbers do not include those who streamed the show live on HBO MAX.

Despite the drop in average viewership, there was an increase in the 18-49 demographic as "Collision" would go on to post a 0.05 number, which is a 25% rise from the last episode and is in line with the trailing four week average. With that said, the 0.05 number was only enough to see "Collision" rank in joint 35th place for the night in the prime time cable rankings on an evening that was once again dominated by coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026. "Collision" will return to its regular timeslot of 8PM for the July 11 episode, which will air live from Roanoke, Virginia.