WWE's Je'Von Evans Talks Differences Between Triple H And Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels and Triple H oversee "WWE NXT" and the main roster, respectively, and Je'Von Evans, who has worked under both WWE Hall of Famers, has compared their approaches to pro wrestling.

Evans, who has been part of the WWE system since 2023, first worked under Michaels in "NXT," with "The Heartbreak Kid" having played a key role in getting him signed by WWE. Evans told "ROAR Around The Ring" that Michaels encourages wrestlers to work at a quicker pace and teaches them how to connect with the audience.

"Well, so with Shawn, he's more — I feel like I have a personal relationship with both of them — but with Shawn, he loves the quickness, you know. He loves that, once you have the crowd and once you have their emotion and reaction, you want to keep them there. I feel like Shawn really helps us out with that in NXT," said Evans. "If the crowd is up here [top], you don't want to bring them down just to bring them back up. You know what I mean?"

Evans explained that, in contrast, the main roster under Triple H, focuses more on the storytelling aspect, with speed not necessarily of great importance.

"And then with Uncle H [Triple H], I feel like it's more about storytelling, more about drawing things out, you know what I mean? Because we're wrestling in front of so many people, you can't go as fast as we do in NXT because everybody in the rafters won't be able to catch up and react to what we just did," he added.

The young WWE star believes that on the main roster, the goal is to give the crowd time to react and digest what they have witnessed. Evans has quickly become a fan favorite on "WWE Raw," with his agility and high-flying style winning over fans.