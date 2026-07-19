The Great Khali Credits Vince McMahon For WWE Success

There has never been a more divisive figure in WWE, perhaps now more than ever, than former chairman Vince McMahon. Despite multiple lawsuits involving McMahon at the current moment, many WWE stars of past and present have chosen to stick by him. One of those stars is WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali, who told Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" that it was McMahon's idea to debut him against The Undertaker, to make sure he looked like a giant. He said he's grateful for McMahon.

"So many guys say bad [things] about Vince McMahon. I say he's the man," Khali said. "Vince is really good. He's a very hardcore business man... He never lied [to me.] He made me a star. Vince McMahon made me a star. I'll never forget him."

Khali said no matter what he did in WWE, no matter what his storylines called for, the people in India loved him. He explained, however, in 2014, he quit WWE when his contract expired.

"I quit. People still remember me," he said. "Somebody quits, 12 years ago, nobody remembers. They don't have a job. I have so many things... I just think positive."

Khali said he makes more money now than he did full-time in WWE. He explained he's shooting commercials every week, and he already has more than 200 under his belt.

After leaving WWE, Khali founded his own wrestling promotion in Punjab in early 2015. He's made sporadic appearances for the company in the years that followed, most recently at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.