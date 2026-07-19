Former WWE NXT Star Andre Chase Explains What It's Like Having Shawn Michaels As Boss

Former "WWE NXT" star Andre Chase, the leader of Chase University, spent his entire WWE career at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. From February 2021, to his release following WrestleMania 42, Chase worked with WWE Hall of Famer, and current creative head of "NXT," Shawn Michaels. Chase said that Michaels once told him he was his biggest fan, and he explained a bit more on "The Wrestling Classic" what it was like having the "Heartbreak Kid" as a boss.

"It's super cool, because Shawn's still, he's the boss, right? He's definitely the boss," Chase said. "There's time where, luckily, never on me, I've seen him lose it. I've seen him blow up, but also there's been times at TV where he's running rehearsals and in charge of everything, and he's sitting in the kitchen talking with me about Mid-South [Wrestling.] He's still one of the boys at heart. He loves the business. He still wants to talk about the business."

Chase has previously said that he was never meant to wrestle in WWE, just coach. He explained it was Michaels was initially asked him at a live event at the Performance Center why he wasn't wrestling on television.

Michaels took up the creative helm at the WWE "PC" in 2021 following his real-life best friend, Paul "Triple H" Levesque's medical issues that required him to step away for a time. Following his in-ring retirement in 2010, Michaels started working at the "PC" as a coach in 2016, and became a writer and producer for the developmental brand's weekly television show in 2018.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.