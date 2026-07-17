TNA Impact 7/16/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

This week saw Ricky Sosa continue his fight against TNA's resident sedative, The System, after he had the gall to turn them down and band with Leon Slater. This time, Sosa took on Bear Bronson.

Sosa had been on a winning streak of three going into the match, emerging as one of the more exciting names on a TNA roster severely lacking that department. But Bear Bronson is a part of The System, which meant he always stood a chance of ending that streak with some form of shenanigans.

Brian Myers was on commentary, and the why behind that audible punishment became apparent when he interfered in the match. Sosa knocked him off the apron but as the trope goes turned into the closing stretch of the match, and that was all she wrote.

It was a System match in all of its glory. Interference and all manner of predictable tomfoolery to pad the records of its members to no end. Cedric Alexander is realistically the only one in the group that can hold a compelling match, and he was not here. Every match runs the same way, and it's specifically annoying that it happens at the detriment of those infinitely more exciting.

The System just feels like another in the ilk of House of Torture, marring the product which they occupy so much in the absence of the actual stars in the promotion. Bronson has been established as a tag team guy in The System as well, so beating Sosa feels like a waste of momentum.

It also pretty much reinforces that Slater and Sosa are going to be continuing as a tag team against Bronson and Myers moving forward. Which, again, feels like a complete and utter waste.

Written by Max Everett