AJ Styles Doesn't Believe AEW's Kenny Omega Will Ever Work In WWE

AJ Styles has discussed whether his former Bullet Club buddy and AEW star Kenny Omega will ever join WWE.

Omega, who rose to prominence in NJPW before becoming an integral part of AEW, has previously attracted interest from WWE. The AEW World Champion was once part of WWE's developmental system, but a few negative experiences put him off from joining the TKO-owned company. Styles has now further explained why he believes such a move is unlikely.

"I mean, he's on the board when it comes to AEW. He's put his heart and soul into it. It's like me. Would we ever see AJ Styles in AEW? Why? I like the company that I work for, despite what everybody else thinks," he said.

Styles vehemently stated that he has no reason to hate AEW while insisting that his goal is to do the best he can for WWE. He said that it is in his nature to support his peers in whatever way possible, which he vows to do in WWE.

"I know they'll say, 'Oh, he's a company stooge.' My job is to do the best for the company that I'm working for. No matter which company I work for, my job is to do the best for it, and I'm going to do that," said the Hall of Famer. "So, I will defend them because I know they're busting their tails to put on a great show. And I'm not going to bash AEW because those guys are doing the exact same thing. They think they're doing, whatever they're doing, and trying to be different and all these things. I get it. I've been there. If you like one and don't like the other, good. But there's no reason to bash them just because they're different shows."

Many fans expected "The Phenomenal One" to join AEW to reunite with his former Bullet Club stablemates and, more importantly, have a dream match with Omega. However, Styles has publicly said that the match will never happen because he is happily retired.