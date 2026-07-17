Ethan Page Once Received Email From WWE Saying He'd Never Be Hired

Ethan Page is quickly becoming a regular fixture on "WWE Raw," but his dream of being part of the company almost didn't happen.

Page has been wrestling for nearly two decades, featuring in promotions like EVOLVE, ROH, and TNA before joining AEW. However, before signing with AEW, the Canadian star was eager to join WWE, only to be told outright by the promotion that it would not hire him.

"The time I was leaving TNA and I decided not to stay, in that window, I had gotten an email while in Nashville recording the show for Impact. And the email was from WWE telling me that they're never going to hire me," he recalled on "Insight." "So, I read the email and I'm like, 'Oh man, what am I going to do?' I had just told Impact that I'm not staying. AEW was a possible option, but nothing was concrete. And then I get this email [from WWE] being like, 'Yeah, yeah, we're not hiring you. Just stop.' Pretty much like, 'This is the end of the road. It's not going to happen. Just kind of let it go.'"

Page, while initially distraught upon learning that he won't be signed by WWE, was motivated to prove them wrong. He says that watching the vlog of him learning he will never be a WWE wrestler is tough, but joked that he is willing to sell the clip to WWE for any documentary they make.

"So, I filmed myself right after reading the email and then had a conversation with myself, documenting it, pretty much being like, 'Are you going to be okay with this, or are you going to shove it up their a*s?'" he said. "It was awful. To watch it back is pretty rough, but I got it. So, I can't wait to sell it to WWE for whatever documentary they make."

The former NXT Champion eventually debuted in WWE with "NXT" in 2024, just a few weeks after leaving AEW.