Bully Ray Praises WWE Raw Angle Involving The Vision, Maxxine Dupri & Alpha Academy

Bully Ray was thoroughly impressed by the segment involving The Vision and the duo of Otis and Tozawa on "WWE Raw."

"Raw" saw Maxxine Dupri turn on her old buddies Tozawa and Otis, with the duo suffering a beatdown at the hands of Austin Theory and Bron Breakker. The show also saw Paul Heyman leave the group, and Bully Ray discussed it all on "Busted Open," admitting that he was initially skeptical about The Vision but is pleased with how the group's story has unfolded.

"I don't feel like The Vision experiment worked from day one, and it's just one of those things. Snake bit by injury. I don't think it ever took off the way it should have. Let's see how this addition of Maxxine Dupri to The Vision works out. The girl got booed pretty heavily last night. I liked the segment. I thought it worked. It was a little clunky at times, but that's okay. By the time they got to the end, I thought it worked," Ray declared.

The tag team legend was particularly impressed by what Tozawa did in the segment, especially the way he sold the spear that Bron Breakker landed on him.

"I liked it. You [Dave LaGreca] loved it. We both agree it definitely worked. How do we know? That's what the crowd told us. Bravo, Otis. Bravo, Tozawa," he said. "All 115 pounds of him soaking wet with a brick in his pocket and a feather on his head. Took that like a comic book character who had gotten run over by a locomotive. He stood there and he took that spear like a champ."

Ray further pointed out one moment in the segment that confirmed to him that the fans were into it, when Tozawa had punched Theory, and the crowd gave him a huge babyface cheer. The Hall of Famer thinks that proved that the fans were emotionally invested in the entire segment.