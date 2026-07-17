Kevin Nash Puzzled By Hell In A Cell Announcement For WWE SummerSlam Match

In two weeks, "The Biggest Party of the Summer" will arrive, with SummerSlam heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2. Although he won the 2026 King of the Ring tournament, "The Ruler" Oba Femi wants to tie up loose ends that linger with "The Beast" Brock Lesnar before challenging for either the WWE World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Championship. Issuing a challenge at this upcoming Premium Live Event, the two titans will clash in a Hell in a Cell match, ending their behemoth rivalry that began at WrestleMania 42. Inquisitive by this setup, Kevin Nash discusses this detoured match on his "Kliq This" podcast.

"I don't get the Hell in a Cell because I haven't seen either one of them running from each other. But what do I know about psychology?" the Hall of Famer said. "I know I haven't been watching in a while. I just don't remember the Femi f***ing faction and the Lesnar faction ever...interfering."

Heading into the Viking state, Femi and Lesnar each have a win over the other, with Femi obtaining his first one at WrestleMania 42, which many thought was Lesnar's last professional wrestling match, and for Lesnar, his came at Clash in Italy this past May. Depending on who comes out the other side as the victor, it'll be interesting to see if this match will be Lesnar's last, as he'll be in the city that he's originally billed from.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Kliq This: The Kevin Nash Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.