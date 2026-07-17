WWE's Maxxine Dupri Says Vince McMahon Asked Her To Wear Specific Outfit On First Day

Nearly five years ago, WWE star Maxxine Dupri got the opportunity of a lifetime when she received word that her WWE tryout was a success, and that the Stamford-based company wanted to sign her. Thirty days after her tryout, she headed out to Orlando, Florida, leaving behind a storefront she had opened four months prior. Then after the move, not long after training at the Performance Center, she was asked to become a valet, only to have obtained a fractured ankle after being suplexed. Weeks later, she was asked to join the main roster. Even though her head was spinning from the whiplash of career changes that were happening so fast and furious, one thing that she recalls vividly during that time was a request that the former Chairman and CEO of WWE Vince McMahon had.

"And my first day...I landed and they said, 'Hey, Vince wants you in a black dress and heels.' Well, I packed 100 outfits. I did not pack a black dress...I didn't even think I packed heels because I couldn't wear a heel," the former Women's Intercontinental Champion said during her interview on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "I went to the mall. I found a black dress. I found these super high heels, and I can't even step in them because my ankle won't go like this [shows a downward motion with her hand]...It was originally supposed to be an in-ring promo, and I can't get to the ring. So, we're doing rehearsals, and I'm like, 'If the ring shakes, I'm going to fall over.' They're like, 'We'll just bring you out in the dark. It'll be fine.' That was a very chaotic day."

Luckily for her, Dupri's career would skyrocket from there. The once bubbly and fashion-forward go-getter has dropped that persona and has now embraced a darker side of herself as part of The Vision. This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Dupri toyed with her former Alpha Academy Babes, including Otis, who was close to revealing his burning love for Dupri before her new beau Austin Theory tore him down.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.