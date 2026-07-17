AEW's Kyle Fletcher Talks Winning International Title In 'Ridiculous' Humidity

Having just come back from injury, the last thing Kyle Fletcher wanted leading up to his title win was another potential stint on the shelf. There was a scare following his match with El Phantasmo on the July 2 episode of "AEW Collision" where he appeared to have gotten hurt again, but Fletcher cleared up what happened by revealing that he started unexpectedly dry heaving under the ring.

"They got me over to the doctor's area...I just was on all fours, they were pouring water over my head trying to cool me down. But yeah, I wasn't hurt, I just had this like–speaking to the doctors and stuff, it was an accumulation of stress, fatigue, like the day, not eating enough, not drinking enough. So it was a combination of all these things just kind of like made my body react that way. Like I was just so down on nutrients and whatever, it was like my involuntary response."

Due to the fact that was his first singles match back since his return from injury, knowing that he had the big match with Takeshita, and the reports of how humid it would be for what is the biggest match he'd had in months, Fletcher was reaction might happen again. While it wasn't noticeable, he admitted that there was a moment where he though he'd start dry heaving again both during and after his match with Takeshita.

"I actually did have a couple of moments where there was one moment in the match, hopefully you can't see when, and then right after the match finishes, I had that feeling again. I had that like involuntary kind of reflux and I went 'Oh crap, here I go again.' I was able to push through today, real trooper that I am." Fletcher rounded off by saying that after a conversation with the AEW doctors, his recent reactions might be more of a mental thing rather than anything being wrong with him physically.

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