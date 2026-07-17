Bully Ray Shares Hopes For High-Profile Tag Match At WWE SNME

WWE is set to take over Madison Square Garden for Saturday Night's Main Event, and a big tag team match will likely end the show. Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is set to team with his SummerSlam opponent, Cody Rhodes, to take on GUNTHER and former champion Sami Zayn. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray broke down how he'd like to see the tag match go, allowing for some story-building going into the "Biggest Party of the Summer."

He said that the other SummerSlam top title match, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, is more so a babyface vs. babyface match. Because of that, he'd like to see something different for Punk and Rhodes' bout.

"With Cody and Punk, I think there needs to be some animosity going in to SummerSlam," he said. "I would love to see something happen in The Garden, a misdirection spot, where... Cody goes to clothesline GUNTHER. GUNTHER ducks out of the way. Cody clotheslines Punk by mistake. Punk goes down. GUNTHER gets rid of Cody. GUNTHER goes to the floor with Cody, and as CM Punk is coming up, Helluva Kick from Sami. Sami covers Punk, one, two, three. Now, Cody nailed Punk by mistake. Punk is p***** off at Cody. Now those two guys are going into the match with animosity and Sami gets a little bit back."

He said that giving Zayn the victory at MSG is almost like a receipt for him dropping the title to Punk so quickly after winning it. Punk, who took the place of a storyline injured Rhodes, won the title from Zayn just nine days after "The Last Real Good Guy" finally won the gold.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.