Report: Teased Match Involving Current Authority Figure '100% Set For WWE SummerSlam'

A match for WWE SummerSlam rumored after recent happenings on "WWE SmackDown" and beyond is reportedly set for the show. According to a new report from PWInsider Elite, "The Ring General" GUNTHER will take on the blue brand's general manager, Nick Aldis.

Per the report, "GUNTHER vs. Nick Aldis is 100% set for WWE Summerslam." WWE sources confirmed to PWIE that the match will take place in Minneapolis, though which night the match will take place on was not reported.

The tension between GUNTHER and Aldis turned physical in a segment following Night of Champions, leading to Aldis being placed on administrative leave. On last week's edition of the show, GUNTHER laid out Aldis with multiple sleeper holds.

Aldis' most recent match took place in October 2023 at ACW Bluegrass Con against Beastman, Facade, Matthew Justice, and Caleb Konley. His last televised match took place in Impact on July 16, 2023, where he was defeated by Eric Young. Aldis lost a match against then-Impact World Champion Alex Shelley the day prior. A match against "The Career Killer" would be Aldis' first in WWE.

Aldis joined the company in August 2023 as a backstage producer. He became the on-screen general manager of "SmackDown" in October of the same year. Throughout his in-ring career, Aldis held numerous titles, including the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship twice. He also held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship once as Magnus, as well as the TNA World Tag Team Championships twice, alongside Samoa Joe and Doug Williams.