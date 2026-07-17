WWE's R-Truth Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles

Many fans witnessed the emotional rollercoaster of WWE star R-Truth's departure from, then rehiring by, the company during season two of "WWE Unreal." Throughout the episode focused on him, Truth was open and honest about his feelings looking back on the experience, including his return at Money in the Bank to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeat John Cena and Logan Paul.

Truth talked more about mental health on Power 98.3 from Phoenix, where he said he comes from an older generation where the importance of it wasn't as understood. He talked about his own journey, and reasons why he doesn't "crash out."

"When you see R-Truth on TV, people say, 'You're my spirit animal. You're happy. You're inspiring. You're all those things.' I'm also human," Truth said. "I've been depressed. One of the episodes [of 'Unreal,'] I talk about Road Dogg meeting me at a time, another time of my life where I had given up on myself. I know what it feels like to give up. I know what it feels like to not know what you want to do in life."

Truth said there have been times where fans come to him and he knows they've had it rough in life, and he will cry it out in the bathroom after. He explained he finds ways to be his own cheerleader, and acknowledged "you can manifest a lot of things" with positivity.

"Sometimes you have to have that, 'I don't give a f***' attitude,'" he said. 'Some things you shouldn't give a f*** about... Me being about to not crash out, per say, is just me, man. It's okay to not be okay. It's okay to be not okay, man. It's okay to go through your thing. Every human's going to go through it."