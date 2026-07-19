Young Bucks Make Major Challenge For AEW Redemption

It's an offer too sweet to pass up on. With a lack of trust rooted in their dislike, The Young Bucks have issued a tag team match against The Death Rider's Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay at AEW Redemption next Sunday. And the latter team has accepted the challenge.

On "AEW Collision" Saturday, Matt and Nick Jackson presented a video package that highlighted their friend/Elite stablemate Kenny Omega's recent success at becoming the new AEW World Champion for the second time in his career. Additionally, the two brothers described their desire to meet Omega at the mountaintop of excellence, by working their way up towards another shot at becoming the World Tag Team Champions. To do that though, they must go through the Death Riders.

"Mox & the Death Riders haven't changed." The @YoungBucks lay out a challenge to @JonMoxley & @WillOspreay for #AEWRedemption. Will this open the eyes of AEW World Champion @KennyOmegaManX? Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/owFnlqQxwB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

Later on in the show, "The Billy G.O.A.T." and "The Purveyor of Violence" discussed the upcoming tag team fight, to which Moxley commented, "I've always had an intrinsic disdain for all things elite...At Redemption, as always, this will be a little bit personal." Ospreay went on to win his singles match against Adam Brooks.

"I've always had an intrinsic disdain for all things elite."@JonMoxley & @WillOspreay respond to the Young Bucks' challenge for #AEWRedemption ... Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/hAJaDimFuz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 19, 2026

Labeling their upcoming fight as the real-life Goku versus Vegeta, Ospreay will face Omega for the world championship at All In: London on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium. The British star secured his number one contendership by conquering Swerve Strickland in the 2026 Men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament final at Forbidden Door in June.