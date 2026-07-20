WWE's Maxxine Dupri Denies That She & Austin Theory Are 'Temu Dom & Liv'

Maxxine Dupri has dismissed suggestions that her relationship with Austin Theory pales in comparison to the one between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan in WWE.

Theory and Dupri's surprising on-screen relationship came out of left field, drawing comparisons to other WWE romances, such as Mysterio and Morgan. Dupri, however, believes that the couple doesn't stand a chance against her and Theory, arguing that they're "picture perfect," which she said in an appearance on "The Nikki & Brie Show."

"I haven't seen that much [about the comparisons with Dom and Liv on the internet], but I saw something, and I was just telling my other interview that they're using this word called 'Temu,' and I had to Google it because I have money, so I don't shop there. I was like, it's crazy that you guys even have that word in your vocabulary," she said. "But I don't feel that that's the same at all. Did we forget about Mami? It's not my fault that we were both blonde. Austin looks nothing like Dirty Dom. Austin showers. Austin gets a haircut. We're picture perfect."

Dupri and Theory's relationship was teased several times by WWE in backstage segments before the company finally pulled the trigger on the July 6 edition of "WWE Raw," where Dupri helped Theory and Bron Breakker win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Since then, she has turned her back on her former Alpha Academy buddies, Otis and Tozawa, with the two earning the wrath of The Vision.

Dupri recently explained her reasons for joining The Vision, saying that she wanted to align herself with the best in WWE to improve herself.