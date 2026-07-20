AEW's Jeff Jarrett Comments On Low Ticket Sales For WWE SummerSlam

Jarrett has analyzed SummerSlam's poor ticket sales and pointed to the major reasons for the lack of interest in the show.

On his "My World" podcast, Jarrett said that pro wrestling has its ebbs and flows in popularity and said that "consumer confidence" is low for WWE right now. He put down the lull in ticket sales to some questionable decisions WWE made, one being the finish to John Cena's match at the end of last year. He feels that momentum played an important part in ticket and merch sales for the events surrounding Cena last year, arguing that one interesting storyline can carry the company.

"You know, my old man subscribed to the fact, and lots of territory promoters lived on this — get one program hot. That's all you got to do. It carries you underneath. You can ebb and flow. You can build stars. You can create a set of circumstances where your main event, essentially, that's who you really have to take care of from a financial perspective, and you can turn over talent," he said. "I think it's, unfortunately — and man, I hope I'm wrong — but the boom, if you will, you know, how far on the backside of it, everything that goes with it. But I'll just kind of go into consumer confidence, that the cumulative effect, I get that Unreal is pleasing your partner in Netflix, I understand that maybe it was John Cena, maybe it was a collective creative decision [that drove sales]."

He also said how WrestleMania hasn't been "favorable" to WWE lately, to highlight the downturn in interest in the product.