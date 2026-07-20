Bully Ray & Mark Henry Disagree That WWE SummerSlam Match Is 'Must-Win' For Oba Femi

Mark Henry and Bully Ray have contrasting opinions about the WWE SummerSlam match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar, and who should win it.

Femi and Lesnar will clash for the third time at SummerSlam, with the two having one win apiece. Heading into the third and potentially final clash between them, Henry stated on "Busted Open" that the former NXT Champion doesn't necessarily have to win it.

"I don't think it's a must-win situation. And I say that because Brock Lesnar very easily could somehow slip over in that match and then him go to Oba Femi and shake his hand and basically take his boots off right there, put them down and just, you know, symbolically go, [say to Oba Femi] 'It's on you now, man. I'm done.'" said Henry.

Henry said that isn't what he wants to see, painting a picture where Oba Femi would struggle and somehow defeat Lesnar. In this scenario, Lesnar would try to sneak up on Femi, as he has done in the past, but this time around, he would raise his opponent's hand and pass the torch onto him. He feels that Lesnar raising Femi's hand would be an emotional moment.

Henry's fellow "Busted Open" co-host, Ray, though, doesn't see it the same way, reiterating how Femi has to win the match at SummerSlam. He thinks that Lesnar would want to put over Femi before he walks into the sunset.

"I thoroughly understand the picture you're painting and everything that you're putting together. I think Oba needs to win this. I think if this is it for Brock, he's going to make sure that Oba Femi is made before Brock decides to leave for good or as for good as possible until, you know, TKO decides to dump a boatload of money into Brock's lap before they go to WrestleMania next year," Ray said.

Femi and Lesnar will meet inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam, a stipulation that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently questioned.