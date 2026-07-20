Tom Brady Says He's 'Waiting On An Invite' From WWE To Wrestle

The greatest to ever do it on a football field, NFL legend Tom Brady, may have hung up his cleats and jersey, but that does not mean he's done with sports, in general. Speaking to "The QB 1 of WWE" Cody Rhodes, the "QB 1 of the NFL" wants a go at becoming a guest wrestler.

"I need to get an invite. I mean, I've been waiting for like Nick Khan to come up with some storyline for me to get in the mix," the retired quarterback said on "What Do You Wanna Talk About." "I feel like I'm retired from football, and I have an opportunity to go out there, still showcase that I'm a little bit of an athlete. You know, my boy Gronk's [Rob Gronkowski] done it. I've seen obviously Logan Paul do it. I think I can get in there for at least one match, right? Come on Nick, come on, make it happen!"

Speculation ran wild earlier this year that Brady and Paul were going to throw hands at WrestleMania 42; however, those plans weren't formulated. Speaking of Paul, Brady reintroduced himself to the former Men's United States and World Tag Team Champion, when he landed a stinging slap that caused an eruption of cheers from the fans there to witness it live at Fanatics Fest last week. When asked by Rhodes if he would wrestle as a face or a heel, Brady was quick to reply with, "It's such an easy choice. I'm a bad guy. I've always been a bad guy."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About? with Cody Rhodes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.