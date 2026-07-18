Former NFL Quarterback Tom Brady Slaps WWE Star Logan Paul During FanaticsFest

"I tried America... will try again next time I see this nerd," were the words published by Tom Brady on X [formerly known as Twitter] minutes after the retired NFL legend landed an ear ringing slap on WWE star Logan Paul during day two of Fanatics Fest on Friday.

No stranger to one another, these two have circled each other since February of this year, when Brady taunted the former World Tag Team Champion ahead of their "Fanatics Flag Football Classic" showdown. Though Paul's team came out victorious, the former NFL quarterback didn't stop there. He went on to land a few pot shots at WWE, calling it "cute and scripted," which enraged Paul even more. In their confrontation on Friday, the two were seen talking smack before Brady turned words into actions with an open slap. Paul claimed on X that Brady's "inappropriate" behavior stemmed from Paul reminding the future Hall of Famer of his loss at their flag football game.

Though he is no longer playing on a football field, Brady recently told WWE star Cody Rhodes on his "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast that he would like to try his hand at wrestling for at least one match. He's just waiting for WWE President Nick Khan to okay it. Odds are, if that were to happen, his opponent wouldn't be anyone but Paul.

As of this report, Paul is still recovering from a torn triceps injury he obtained during his tag team championship title defense with Austin Theory against the Street Profits this past May at Saturday Night's Main Event. Recently, the former champion said on his vlog that he is "three months ahead" on his rehab and strength training.