Booker T Praises Several WWE NXT Stars, Says One Is Close To Making Main Roster Debut

As several of its stars moved up to WWE's main roster, the "WWE NXT" brand recently underwent a period of reshuffling that saw new faces come in and established ones step up to fill the gaps. According to "NXT" commentator Booker T, talents from both levels have shined during this time, with one now seemingly inches away from a main roster ascension herself.

"You can't deny Jackson Drake. You can't deny a guy like Mason Rook with the right direction behind him," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame" podcast. "A guy like Mason Rook, look at him, he's almost like a Bam Bam Bigelow-type, a kid Bam Bam Bigelow. I can only imagine what he could be like in five years if guided properly, being able to take care of his body because he's a big guy. Of course, Kelani Jordan, I think her time in NXT is definitely going to be well put to use, almost like a Jacy Jayne ... For me, I look at a Kelani Jordan being in NXT, being able to put that work in, and being able to perhaps springboard at the right time. There's so much talent down there right now. I'm looking to see who's gonna break out myself."

For Booker, an obvious breakout candidate lies in former NXT Women's Champion Lola Vice, whom he believes is "close" to marking her own debut on "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" after the likes of Jacy Jayne, Blake Monroe, and Sol Ruca made theirs earlier this year. As for the women still acquainting themselves with the "NXT" atmosphere, Booker pointed to Kali Armstrong as one to keep an eye on, especially as she continues to show off her "southern swag" and impressive physique.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.