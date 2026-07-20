CM Punk Explains Why He Doesn't Feel Bad About Ending Sami Zayn's WWE Title Reign

It took only one night for CM Punk to re-establish himself atop the WWE food chain, defeating Sami Zayn just a few weeks ago to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship on "Raw." And while it's yet another World Championship reign for the future Hall of Famer, Punk confirmed during an appearance on "ESPN New York" that there was no part of him that was bored with climbing the mountain top again.

"That means you're at the top of your game," Punk said. "That means you're the best in the world. It means there's pressure on you, and I feel like I operate much better, on a higher level when I have that pressure on me. So it seems...it doesn't get any easier, but it gets sweeter. Like I really am proud of this, honestly."

Punk's win wasn't without controversy, however, as some felt that Zayn, whose title reign lasted a mere nine days, was robbed of having a proper World Championship reign. But despite having gone a similar road as Zayn in order to get to where he is, Punk didn't feel sorry about beating Zayn for the championship, and compared it to situations in real sports.

"I understand how Sami feels, but I...I don't have anything to apologize for," Punk said. "That's the fantastic thing about sports in general, is that people have their favorites and they will root for them. And they live or die by that. So when your team stinks and you're still pulling for them and you still have that hope, I know what it feels like. I'm a Chicago Cubs fan. But I don't have anything to apologize to Sami about. If he wants a title shot, he can come get one. I'll gladly give him a rematch."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "ESPN New York" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription