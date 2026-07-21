Singer Darius Rucker To Perform National Anthem At WWE SummerSlam 2026

"The Biggest Party of the Summer" is getting closer and announcements are still coming. WWE SummerSlam is taking place over two nights. As announced on Monday's "WWE Raw," Night Two will kick off with the National Anthem performed by Grammy Award winning singer Darius Rucker.

Rucker had a successful career in the 1990s as the front man of Top 40 mainstays Hootie & The Blowfish. They had hits such as "Only Want To Be With You," "Hold My Hand," and "Let Her Cry." He reinvented himself as a country singer with hits like "Don't Think I Don't Think About It," "Alright," and his cover of "Wagon Wheel." Rucker is a big wrestling fan, specifically of the 1980s. He also has a WWE men's merch collection with Fanatics.

Grammy Award winning Artist @dariusrucker will sing the National Anthem at #SummerSlam Sunday! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/fdndyfLxzk — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2026

SummerSlam will feature Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match, CM Punk defending the Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, and a ladder match to determine the interim WWE Women's Championship. IYO SKY will challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. LA Knight will join forces with Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys versus Jacob Fatu and The Usos. Penta will put the IC title on the line against Chad Gable. And after GUNTHER got physical with Nick Aldis, the two will finally face off.